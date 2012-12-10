Eagles Receiver Makes Spectacular One-Handed Grab, Could Be The Catch Of The Year

Earlier today we said that a little kid dancing with Buccaneers cheerleaders was the best thing about the Eagles-Bucs game. But it turns out we were wrong, because the little guy was thoroughly outclassed by this Catch of the Year candidate from Jason Avant of the Eagles.



The pass from Nick Foles was high and looked to be sailing out of bounds, but Avant leapt off of one foot, snatched the ball out of the air with one hand, and managed to stay in bounds.

The Eagles won 23-21.

Two crazy screenshots (video below):

Photo: Fox

Photo: Fox

Here’s the full video:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.