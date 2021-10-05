Country music star Jason Aldean says ‘people in California should be outraged’ over vaccination mandate for kids in schools

Jason Aldean Theo Wargo / Getty

Country music star Jason Aldean spoke out against California’s plan to require the COVID-19 vaccination for children.

California on Friday said it would add the COVID-19 vaccine to the list of 10 required vaccines for students.

“People in California should be outraged and people everywhere else better start standing up and speaking out NOW,” he wrote.

Country music star Jason Aldean on Tuesday spoke out against California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s plan to require children who attend public and private schools to be vaccinated for COVID-19.

“So let me get this straight! It is no longer our decisions as parents (or free Americans) to make decisions about our kids, Gavin Newsom makes those decisions for us now??” Aldean wrote in an Instagram post over the weekend. “You gotta be kidding me! People in California should be outraged and people everywhere else better start standing up and speaking out NOW. This is not how America and being free works.”

As Insider’s Charles Davis previously reported, California last Friday because the first state in the country to announce it would require schoolchildren to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The requirement adds the vaccine to a list of 10 other vaccines required for children in California schools, Newsom said at a press conference.

“We want to get this disease behind us,” he said last week.

The mandate applies to all children receiving in-person education and will begin the first school term after the US Food and Drug Administration authorizes the vaccine for use in young children. At first, the mandate will apply to children in grades 7 to 12, but it will eventually apply to students entering kindergarten, Insider previously reported.