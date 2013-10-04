How FreshDirect Got People To Do The Unthinkable --  Buy Fish Over The Internet

This is the ninth post of the “Inspired to Strive” series, in which business leaders share their stories of success. “Inspired to Strive” is sponsored by CIT. See more posts in the series »

FreshDirect, the online-only grocery company, has become a staple in New York’s tri-state area.

But when the retail brand launched some 11 years ago, consumers were still sceptical about buying anything over the Internet — let alone fish or any kind of perishables.

Founder and CEO Jason Ackerman and his team had to also navigate a new type of delivery service that was a novelty back in the day.

Watch below Ackerman talk about the management strategies that made FreshDirect a household name.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video Produced by Kamelia Angelova & Alana Kakoyiannis; Additional camera by Justin Gmoser

