Meet Jasmine: The Best Way To Watch YouTube On The iPhone And iPad

Photo: Kevin Smith, Business Insider

Jasmine is YouTube application we started using earlier this week that’s really impressed us.In our opinion, Jasmine is a better YouTube app than what Google built for YouTube.



The app is easy to use, responds quickly, and even remembers your position when returning to long videos.

The app is packed full of other features too. Another cool addition is the ability to stream audio in the background. This means you can close out the app and still enjoy music while doing other things.

Jasmine is available for iPhone and iPad and is free in Apple’s App Store.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.