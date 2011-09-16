Polish Finance Minister Warns Of European War In 10 Years

Photo: AP

Poland’s Finance Minister Jasek Rostowski has warned that the breakdown of the EU could lead to war in 10 years, reports Novinite.Speaking to the European Parliament in Strasbourg, Rostowski recounted meeting with a friend who was head of a major bank:



“We were talking about the crisis in eurozone. He told me ‘You know, after all these political shocks, economic shocks, it is very rare indeed that in the next 10 years we could avoid a war’. A war ladies and gentlemen. I am really thinking about obtaining a green card for my kids in the United States”.

The comments have caused a huge amount of concern in Poland. Jan Sieski over at the FT wonders if memories of Poland’s tumultuous history may be at work here:

For Poland, joining the EU was always less about economic growth and using EU funds to modernize the country, than about ensuring that, for the first time in centuries, Poland was not an endangered country on the edge of Europe, but a safe and integral part of a Europe-wide union.

