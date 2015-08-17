Jarryd Hayne's first NFL game included a scorching 53-yard run and nearly a touchdown

Jarryd Hayne breaks the line. Picture: Getty Images

Former NRL star Jarryd Hayne made a sensational debut in his NFL career, making a 53-yard dash for the San Francisco 49ers in their preseason match against the Houston Texans.

With his second touch, Hayne broke through the Texans’ defence and only a slight stumble looked to be all that stopped him from a touchdown on debut.

The NFL’s official Twitter account gave his effort a burst:

As it was, Hayne’s run helped the 49ers to a touchdown, which saw teammates crowd the former Parramatta Eels winger and Dally M winner.

While the 49ers lost the match 23-10, Hayne said his debut “felt like a huge weight lifted”.

“I put a lot of pressure on myself,” he told reporters after the match. “I wanted to go out there, I wanted to fit in. I didn’t want to go out there and look like a rugby player.”

Hayne posted this picture on his Instagram account after the game, with a caption: “We have Lift off in Houstan! First taste of the NFL and it couldn’t of gone any better.”

A photo posted by Jarryd Hayne (@jarrydhayne38) on Aug 15, 2015 at 9:42pm PDT

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.