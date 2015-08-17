Jarryd Hayne's first NFL game included a scorching 53-yard run and nearly a touchdown

Former NRL star Jarryd Hayne made a sensational debut in his NFL career, making a 53-yard dash for the San Francisco 49ers in their preseason match against the Houston Texans.
With his second touch, Hayne broke through the Texans’ defence and only a slight stumble looked to be all that stopped him from a touchdown on debut.
The NFL’s official Twitter account gave his effort a burst:
Last year, @49ers RB @jarrydhayne_1 was playing rugby.
This year? He's putting NFL defenders on skates. #SFvsHOU http://t.co/30PS6ENIFP
— NFL (@NFL) August 16, 2015
As it was, Hayne’s run helped the 49ers to a touchdown, which saw teammates crowd the former Parramatta Eels winger and Dally M winner.
While the 49ers lost the match 23-10, Hayne said his debut “felt like a huge weight lifted”.
“I put a lot of pressure on myself,” he told reporters after the match. “I wanted to go out there, I wanted to fit in. I didn’t want to go out there and look like a rugby player.”
Hayne posted this picture on his Instagram account after the game, with a caption: “We have Lift off in Houstan! First taste of the NFL and it couldn’t of gone any better.”
