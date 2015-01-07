Jarryd Hayne Wasn't Selected By The Detroit Lions

Former NRL star Jarryd Hayne has not been picked by the Detroit Lions despite rumours that he was on the teams watchlist for their reserve side.

In December it was reported that Hayne had secured a “futures” contract with either Detroit or San Diego but would not reveal which one.

The Lions, which have announced 11 players with futures contracts and eight players on the practice squad, are reportedly still finalising paperwork so that Hayne can play.

Detroit Free Press, which describes Hayne as “the best player in Australia’s National Rugby League”, reports that he is expected to play running back once the contract has been drawn up.

Hayne returned home to Australia for Christmas after having been in the US since he left the NRL.

