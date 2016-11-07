Jarryd Hayne was talking to students about internet safety when porn appeared on the screen

Call the Cyber Police. Picture: Getty Images

Awkward, yes.

A good word to describe the moment today when pornographic images appeared on a screen behind NRL star Jarryd Hayne while he gave a talk to 200-odd students at a Gold Coast school.

Hayne was talking about online safety. At the time, the screen was showing Hayne’s online browsing history, but talk host, security firm Norton, said the pornographic images “had come from another device that had entered the network”.

The images included a topless woman and “lewd acts”.

Norton is continuing to investigate the incident, but confirmed that the inappropriate images were not from Hayne’s mobile phone as the content had been traced back to an Android device. Hayne was using iOS.

“It was (awkward),” Hayne told AAP. “I shut my phone straight away so that way I was logged off.

“Wow.”

Jarryd Hayne responds to embarrassing incident where porn images were displayed to students during a demo on wifi security @9NewsGoldCoast pic.twitter.com/Qfyl4s6nyT — Dominique Loudon (@dloudon9) November 7, 2016

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.