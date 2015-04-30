Jarryd Hayne is starting from scratch in the NFL -- here's why he loves being the underdog

Jarryd Hayne #38 of the San Francisco 49ers participates in practice drills during a media opportunity at Levi’s Stadium on April 29, 2015 in Santa Clara, California. Photo: Lachlan Cunningham/ Getty.

Since leaving the NRL last year — and a multimillion-dollar deal with the Parramatta Eels — to pursue his dream of being an American football player, Jarryd Hayne has had to reinvent his game strategy from scratch.

Hayne, who was arguably one of the most well-known players in the league, said being an underdog in the US has its perks.

“I really enjoy not being in the spotlight like I am in Australia and working from the bottom again,” Hayne told Fairfax Media.

“That’s one of the biggest influences of me coming over, that new challenge and believing I can test myself and not being afraid of it.”

Along with that are the common challenges you would expect with a code swap, such as learning the playbook and getting a natural feel for the game, but he says it’s still early days so he is simply putting his head down and focusing on the basics.

“We’re only three weeks in,” he said.

“I’m just taking it day by day and taking baby steps at the moment. It’s such a new thing so I’m just taking my time and making sure I’m getting what the coaches are teaching me right and worrying about that.”

Hayne confirmed he had signed with the San Francisco 49ers earlier this month.

Now he has four more months to prove to his coaches that he has what it takes to be on the final 53-man roster.

