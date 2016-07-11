Jarryd Hayne is not going to the Rio Olympics

Jarryd Hayne. Photo: Mark Kolbe/ Getty Images.

Jarryd Hayne will not be playing for Fiji at the Rio Olympics next month.

The former NRL star, turned NFL rookie, turned rugby sevens player made the announcement on Facebook today.

“Last Friday I had a meeting with Ben to discuss my future with the team and I was informed that my time has ended. As much as I would have loved to go to Rio, I too knew I wasn’t ready yet,” Hayne wrote.

“During my time with the team, I pushed my body above and beyond. I used all my experience as a professional athlete and have tried everyday and in every way possible to make this team and make it better but unfortunately, time has been against me.”

Hayne left his spot on the San Francisco 49ers for the opportunity to play in the Olympics.

His decision was heavily criticised, having once said his dream was to play in the NFL. He then used the same tagline when trying out for the Fijian team.

Business Insider spoke to a expert in sports celebrities not too long ago about Hayne’s code-hopping and how it would impact his brand. Her response was scathing.

“He’s sort of damned if he does and damned if he doesn’t,” sports celebrity brand expert associate professor Melissa Johnson Morgan said.

“If he plays for the Sevens and they win, they’ll say he cost someone else their spot. If he goes and they lose, they’ll it’s because of him.

“And if he doesn’t make it at all, people will call him a ‘sell out’.

“I don’t think he could have chosen a worse thing to do.”

As for what’s next for Hayne, he said he’ll be in camp with the Fijian team until mid-week before heading home to Sydney “for some time out”.

“[I] will determine my next steps from there,” he wrote.

“I’ll enjoy watching from afar and wish the team all the best of luck on their road to Rio.”

