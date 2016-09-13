Things just keep getting worse for Jarryd Hayne

Photo: Ian Hitchcock/ Getty Images.

Jarryd Hayne’s problems are now moving off the field with the latest debacle being caught on video.

Snapchat footage has shown the Titans player hanging out with alleged Hells Angels bikie Chris Bloomfield, who is holding up $5,000 cash which he claims Hayne gave to him.

The video posted on Saturday night comes a day after the Titans lost an elimination final to the Brisbane Broncos.

Former Titans winger Nene Macdonald also briefly appears in the footage.

Hayne’s manager Wayne Beavis has told the Daily Telegraph that Hayne didn’t know who Bloomfield was and simply met him at a party.

“I’ve spoken to Jarryd and he said ‘it was just beers with the boys’,” Beavis told the Daily Telegraph. “The money’s not his, he would never be walking around with five grand in his pocket.”

The video has been passed on to the NRL’s Integrity Unit and the club is liaising with the unit and players over the matter.

The Daily Telegraph has more on that here.

Last month Hayne signed with the Gold Coast Titans upon his return from Fiji where he had tried to make the rugby sevens team for the Olympics.

Many expected him to sign with the Parramatta Eels after he promised to return to the club if he played rugby league again. He blamed instability at the Eels as the reason for the change.

He originally left the Eels in 2014 to pursue his dream of playing in the NFL. That dream didn’t last long, despite being signed with the San Francisco 49ers, and Hayne left his spot on the team for the opportunity to play in the Olympics.

When that fell through he returned to Australia to rejoin the NRL.

Some say he couldn’t have made a worse decision for his brand, and recent events aren’t exactly helping either.

Time will tell.

