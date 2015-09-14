Jarryd Hayne has signed a major deal with Under Armour

Jarryd Hayne #38 of the San Francisco 49ers is interviewed on the field after their NFL preseason game against the San Diego Chargers. Photo: Ezra Shaw/ Getty.

Jarryd Hayne has scored his first major sponsorship deal in the US, signing with apparel giant Under Armour.

Under the contract he joins the likes of NFL superstars Tom Brady and Cam Newton as well as other sport stars such as Jordan Spieth, Steph Curry, Michael Phelps, Andy Murray and Patty Mills.

On the Today Show this morning Hayne said: “This happened over the course of a couple of months.

“To be with a company that’s about the underdogs, that’s something I’ve loved. They have some great guys on board, Patty Mills and Steph Curry. Guys I look up to who have taken America by storm.”

Hayne’s debut for the 49ers could come tomorrow at 12.20pm (AEST) when the 49ers take on the Minnesota Vikings at Levi’s Stadium.

While his place on the starting roster has not yet been confirmed – he won’t know until 90 minutes before kick-off – Hayne said he’s preparing for anything.

“It’s not about just making it, it’s about being on the active roster, going out there and doing my part for the team,” he said.

“For us it’s about preparing… If you get the call up, you get the call up. It’s all about the experience and learning every day.”

Last year Under Armour overtook Adidas, which also owns Reebok, as the second most popular sportswear manufacturer in the US, with $US2.6 billion in revenue in apparel and footwear. It’s still far behind Nike, however, which brought in $US11.8 billion in revenue in that same sector in 2014.

CEO Kevin Plank, who founded the company in 1996, expects Under Armour to grow revenues by 20% this year, and part of his plan is to continue focusing on acquiring major athlete endorsements – the latest being Hayne.

