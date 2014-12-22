Former NRL Star Jarryd Hayne Has Secured An NFL Contract In The US

Former NRL star Jarryd Hayne has secured a contract with one of the teams in the American National Football League, but won’t reveal which club he has signed with.

It has been reported by The Daily Telegraph that the “futures” contract is either with Detroit, where he had a train and trial deal, or San Diego. Either way, the contract will be worth at least $6000 a week — more than many NRL players earn from a full-time contract.

Hayne was eligible to sign last fortnight but because of visa issues, his futures contract won’t see him listed as part of the team’s 90-man roster until the 2015 league year officially begins on March 10.

The deal is expected to be finalised sometime after Christmas.

“We’ll have that sorted after Christmas and then in the new year I’ll have a team,” Hayne told The Daily Telegraph. He is back in Australia while his visa is approved.

It has been reported that just 48 hours after Hayne announced he was quitting the NRL, Detroit emailed Hayne’s agent Wayne Beavis to offer a training contract.

