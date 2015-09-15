Jarryd Hayne has been selected in the starting team for the San Francisco 49ers

Photo: Matt King/ Getty.

The San Francisco 49ers have confirmed Jarry Hayne is active for today’s NFL opener against the Minnesota Vikings at Levi’s Stadium.

It will be the former NRL stars NFL debut after he nailed his pre-season games.

The Niners announced via Twitter the seven players on the inactive list for the game. DeAndrew White and Mike Davis were listed inactive, meaning Hayne will be an option to return kicks and punts, and play running back.

Kick-off will be at 12.20pm AEST.

His selection on the starting team adds fuel to his already rocketing NFL career which started after he made history when he secured a place on the San Francisco 49ers after just six months of training and only four pre-season games. More on that here.

Yesterday Hayne signed a major deal with Under Armour. The contract sees him join the likes of NFL superstars Tom Brady and Cam Newton as well as other sport stars such as Jordan Spieth, Steph Curry, Michael Phelps, Andy Murray and Patty Mills. Read more on that here.

More to come.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.