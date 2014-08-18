Jarring Photos Show Utter Devastation In Gaza Amid Faltering Peace Talks

The conflict in Gaza has left $US6 billion worth of damage in its wake, and rebuilding will be a daunting task.

One photo from AFP really illustrates the extent of the destruction:

Israel launched an offensive on July 8 after a surge in Hamas rocket fire across the border. The UN said 425,000 people in the Gaza Strip have been displaced while thousands of buildings have been leveled by Israeli airstrikes.

REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa Palestinians ride a donkey cart past the ruins of houses which witnesses said was destroyed during the Israeli offensive in Johr El-Deek village near the central Gaza Strip August 17, 2014.

As many as 400,000 people have lost their homes in the war, and officials estimate that 100,000 housing units will need to be rebuilt. The Palestinian Health Ministry said 2,016 Gazans have died, while 64 Israeli soldiers and three civilians in Israel have been killed.

REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa A Palestinian flag flutters as a boy walks amongst the ruins of a house which witnesses said was destroyed by an Israeli air strike during the offensive in Johr El-Deek village near the central Gaza Strip August 17, 2014.

Jodi Rudoren of the New York Times reports that more than 235,000 people were still crammed into 81 of the United Nations’ 156 schools as of Sunday, and classes are supposed to start in a week.

“The chances of that are zero,” Scott Anderson, deputy director of the agency that runs the UN schools, told the Times.

REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa A Palestinian woman sleeps in a tent erected next to the ruins of her house, which witnesses said was destroyed during the Israeli offensive, on the fourth day of a five-day ceasefire in Johr El-Deek village near the central Gaza Strip August 17, 2014.

There’s so far no long term deal in sight for the war as a five-day cease-fire ends on Monday evening amid faltering truce talks.

h/t Jon Williams of ABC

