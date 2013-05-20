15 Jarring Ads That Will Keep You From Texting And Driving

Dominic Green
Texting while driving has become the No.1 cause of road-related deaths among teens.

According to the Cohen Children’s Medical centre in New York, texting has surpassed drinking as the most dangerous thing we can do while driving. 

Why? 

Because pretty much everyone is likely to do it. Drunk driving has very obvious consequences. Currently, texting while driving doesn’t seem like as big a deal to most people (especially teens).

But advertisers — from local police departments to car companies to mobile phone providers — are spending a lot of dollars to change this.

We’ve rounded up 15 of the most jarring ads. While most of these ads are relatively tame in appearance, they feature thematic elements that some viewers may find disturbing. Proceed with caution.

It will take you a couple of seconds to figure out what's missing from this ad by the Bucharest City Police Department.

This Mercedes ad makes use of a single letter and a disturbing allusion to an autopsy.

Metuna is a road safety organisation in Israel.

This ad from Allstate uses a lot of creative work on Photoshop.

'Don't text and drive' ads usually take an approach that requires the viewer's imagination of events to come. This BMW ad is one example.

Vodacom is an African wireless service provider.

This graphic from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration also uses text letters to illustrate the consequences.

Volkswagen: It doesn't get more blunt than this.

Vodafone is a European wireless service company.

Brake, a UK road safety charity, references text message shorthand...

...and this ad from the Romanian Police Department hinges upon the iPhone's autocorrect feature. (This is a translated version.)

Commercial insurance company Zurich takes a different approach, likening texting while driving to drinking while driving.

The fire department of Guayaquil, Ecuador, went with the iPhone-windscreen theme again.

Ford's contribution makes it clear that texting and driving is clearly a choice.

