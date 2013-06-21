Bruins Star Jaromir Jagr Listed His favourite Player Growing Up As 'Jaromir Jagr'

Boston Bruins star Jaromir Jagr is known for a lot of things: his glorious mullet, his game-changing playoff beard (see below) and, oh yeah, being one of the greatest players ever.



Jagr’s most recent contribution to his cult hero status came during a recent interview with CBC Sports’ Hockey Night in Canada.

Asked who his favourite player was growing up, Jagr says he was his own favourite. Such a power move. The video:

Bonus mullet photo (so elegant):

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.