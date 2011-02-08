Could Jaromir Jagr Follow In Peter Forsberg's Footsteps And Return To The NHL?

When Peter Forsberg announced his return to North America a couple weeks ago, the collective reaction of the NHL community was that of shock.



But after two years in Sweden, Forsberg was unable to say goodbye to the NHL forever. Now, it appears that Jaromir Jagr might be having similar feelings.

Jagr, 38, is set to be a free agent after the season, and he told ESPN’s Pierre LeBrun that he’d consider a return to the NHL.

Jagr was careful to add that he’d only come back to a legitimate contender that gives him a shot at a Stanley Cup, but it’s not difficult to imagine a host of teams that would be willing to give Jagr a one or two year deal at a discounted rate.

An ageing club like Detroit, which could be reaching the last legs of its title window, seems like an obvious fit.

In recent years the NHL has watched several of its stars defect for the KHL, but it sounds like none of them are able to easily forget the memories of playing in the NHL.

