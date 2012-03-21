This Dutchman Figured Out How To Fly Like A Bird

Dutch engineer Jarno Smeets invented wings that allow him to flap his arms and fly like a bird.



Smeets posted this video of his flight over the weekend on his website, humanbirdwings.net (!), and Devour picked it up today.

His first attempt to fly was a failure (he was only able to manage a tiny hop off the ground). But with a little bird-inspired tweaking over the winter, he improved the wings immensely for last weekend’s second run.

Check out it here:

