The Clearest Sign Yet That Jared Sullinger's NBA Draft Stock Is Plummeting

Former Ohio State All-American Jared Sullinger was projected by most NBA experts to be a lock as a lottery pick — but that was before NBA team doctors revealed the big man has lingering back issues that could limit the longevity of his pro career.Sullinger has stated his back is “fine” and his condition shouldn’t concern teams, but perhaps the NBA knows something Sullinger doesn’t.



According to ESPN’s Andy Katz, Sullinger was not formally invited to the NBA Draft by the league. Under normal circumstances, all players projected to be lottery picks will sit in a green room and wait for their names to be called.

Per @ESPNAndyKatz, Jared Sullinger wasn’t invited to the NBA Green Room. NBA usually invites top 10-15 prospects. — Chad Ford (@chadfordinsider) June 25, 2012

UPDATE: Sullinger just reacted to the news via Twitter:

I guess I got another ladder to climb. It’s nothing new same ole SULLY — Jared Sullinger (@Jared_Sully0) June 25, 2012

