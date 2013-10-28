App Developer Who Hates IOS 7 Points Out A Big Design Crime Apple Committed

App developer Jared Sinclair loves Apple, but he really does not like its new operating system, iOS 7.

He finds parts of its design “unjustifiable.”

Sinclair has worked on apps like Whisper and Riposte. As he rightfully points out, the only way for a touchscreen work well is to make it completely obvious which parts of the screen you’re supposed to touch.

In iOS 7, Apple uses a lot of implied borders around icons, but it doesn’t actually give you a button to press. Instead, it uses colours, symbols or words to distinguish touchable links, which are confusing.

Here’s an example Sinclair provides where there are implied borders:

(Note: in this instance the implied borders actually work. But this isn’t consistent throughout iOS 7):

“Colour alone simply cannot be the way to identify a button. You don’t touch a colour. You touch an area,” Sinclair writes.

“To activate a button, you must touch a spot inside of its boundary. Text floating in the middle of vast whitespace doesn’t define a boundary. Only borders define boundaries.”

To read his full complaint, head over to his blog.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.