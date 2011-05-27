Jared Sandberg Joins Bloomberg as Editor of Bloomberg.com

Josh Tyrangiel snags himself a Wall Street Journal vet.



Jared Sandberg, a 10-year veteran of Rupert Murdoch‘s paper, is moving to Bloomberg.com as editor.

He won a Pulitzer Prize for Explanatory Writing in 2003 for his work on a WSJ team that reported “clear, concise and comprehensive stories that illuminated the roots, significance and impact of corporate scandals in America.”

Here is the release:

New York, NY, May 26, 2011 – Bloomberg today announced that Jared Sandberg will be joining the company as editor of Bloomberg.com. Sandberg will report to Josh Tyrangiel, editorial director of Bloomberg Digital and editor of Bloomberg Businessweek.

“Jared has great journalistic skills and a passion for the web,” Tyrangiel said. “His ability to blend those things makes him the ideal person to lead Bloomberg.com.”

Sandberg joins Bloomberg from The Wall Street Journal, where he spent nearly 20 years reporting and editing stories on technology, politics, religion, science, the environment, and personal finance. He started in 1991 and later became the Journal’s first Internet beat reporter covering the emergence of the new medium. Most recently, he was banking and finance editor covering trends and developments including the foreclosure crisis and the cost of the financial meltdown. Sandberg also conceived and wrote the Journal’s weekly column Cubicle Culture, satirizing office life.

Prior to rejoining the Journal in October 2000, Sandberg was a senior technology writer for Newsweek magazine, authoring news and features including cover stories “How Bill Blew It” and “Citizen Case.” Sandberg began his journalism career as an intern for the MacNeil Lehrer NewsHour in 1990 and became an associate producer.

In 2003, Sandberg was a member of a team of Journal reporters awarded the 2003 Pulitzer Prize in Explanatory Writing “for its clear, concise and comprehensive stories that illuminated the roots, significance and impact of corporate scandals in America.” Sandberg also shared a 2003 Gerald Loeb award for “WorldCom’s Whirlwind Demise” in the category of Deadline Writing and the 2003 Society of American Business Editors and Writers award for the “What’s Wrong” series about how companies hide executive compensation.

