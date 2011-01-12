Jared Loughner's Family Issues Statement: 'We Are So Very Sorry'

Alleged Arizona shooter Jared Loughner‘s family, whom he has reportedly been estranged from, has issued this statement:



“This is a very difficult time for us. We ask the media to respect our privacy. There are no words that can possibly express how we feel. We wish that there were so we could make you feel better. We don’t understand why this happened. It may not make any difference, but we wish that we could change the heinous events of Saturday. We care very deeply about the victims and their families. We are so very sorry for their loss. Thank you.”

