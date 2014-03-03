Jared Leto Thanks His 'High School Drop Out Single Mum' In Oscar Acceptance Speech

Jared Leto won the Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his role as a cross-dressing AIDS patient in “Dallas Buyer’s Club.”

During his acceptance speech, Leto told the story of his mother, who was a high school drop out and single mother in Louisiana. He went on to dedicate his win to millions of AIDS casualties. Check out the incredible speech below:

In 1971, Bossier City, Louisiana, there was a teenage girl who was pregnant with her second child. She was a high school dropout and a single mum, but somehow she managed to make a better life for herself and her children. She encouraged her kids to be creative, to work hard and to do something special. That girl is my mother and she’s here tonight. And I just want to say, I love you, Mum. Thank you for teaching me to dream. To my brother, Shannon, the best big brother in the world, you’re a true artist. Thank you so much for sharing this insane and amazing adventure that is 30 Seconds to Mars, and for being my best friend. I love you. Thank you.

To all the dreamers out there around the world watching this tonight in places like the Ukraine and Venezuela, I want to say we are here and as you struggle to… to make your dreams happen, to live the impossible… We’re thinking of you tonight. And this is, is incredibly special as well because there’s so many people that helped me get here.

And this for the 36 million people who have lost the battle to AIDS and to those of you out there who have ever felt injustice because of who you are or who you love, tonight I stand here in front of the world with you and for you. Thank you so much and goodnight.