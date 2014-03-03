Jared Leto Wins Best Supporting Actor

No surprise here.

Jared Leto takes home Best Supporting Actor as the 86th Academy Awards for his role in “Dallas Buyers’ Club.”

This is the actor’s first win and nomination.

Leto has been the clear favourite sweeping awards including both the Critics Choice and Golden Globes for his role as a transgender woman with HIV.

At 42, Leto is the oldest actor in the category, beating out Jonah Hill, Michael Fassbender, Bradley Cooper, and Barkhad Abdi.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.