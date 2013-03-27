Jared Leto Is Wearing A Fan's EAR As A Necklace

Actor-turned-30 Seconds to Mars frontman Jared Leto recently revealed the strangest gift he has ever received from a fan.



“Someone cut their ear off once and sent it to me, that was very strange. A whole ear. The Van Gogh move,” he told Xfm’s Phil Clifton. “The note just said, are you listening? I never knew who it was, who’s missing their ear out there. I poked a hole in it and wore it as a necklace!”

He jokingly added, “Just don’t put your entire body in a case and send it to us.”

On Tuesday, Leto tweeted a grotesque photo of the actual ear:

THEY CUT OFF THEIR F-ING EAR AND SENT IT TO ME!!! → bit.ly/YddJ6Y — JARED LETO (@JaredLeto) March 26, 2013

Now listen to Leto tell the weird story in his own words:

