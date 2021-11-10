Jared Leto, who plays disgraced WeWork cofounder Adam Neumann in an upcoming show, warned Neumann not to watch the show

Jared Leto played the Joker in 2016’s ‘Suicide Squad.’ GQ YouTube/Warner Bros. Pictures

An upcoming Apple TV+ show named “WeCrashed” follows “the greed-filled rise and inevitable fall of WeWork.”

The show stars Jared Leto as Adam Neumann, the cofounder and disgraced former CEO of WeWork.

Leto warned Neumann that he shouldn’t watch the show, Neumann said in an interview this week.

The man who plays Joker in the “Suicide Squad” films, Jared Leto, will depict the disgraced cofounder and former CEO of WeWork, Adam Neumann, in an upcoming Apple TV+ series named “WeCrashed.”

Neumann, however, is unlikely to watch it.

That’s because Leto specifically warned him not to, Neumann said on Tuesday at the New York Times DealBook conference.

“He told me not to, he suggested not to,” Neumann said when host Andrew Ross Sorkin asked him if he’s going to watch it. “He told you not to! So you’ve spent time with him?” Sorkin responded.

“Just one time,” Neumann said. “And when someone tells you I’m going to act you and not to watch it…”

In August 2019, when WeWork originally tried to go public, the plan blew up.

A document called an S-1, which WeWork was required to file publicly before going publish, revealed a variety of previously unknown issues with the company and, more specifically, with CEO Adam Neumann: He owned several properties that WeWork was leasing for use, he cashed out over $US700 ($AU948) million in stock just ahead of the IPO filing, and he was paid nearly $US6 ($AU8) million for rights to the “We” trademark.

Moreover, Neumann enshrined his control over WeWork beyond the planned IPO.

Not only were his shares in the company counted for 20 times the voting power of other shareholders, but his wife Rebekah made up one-third of the company’s succession board “in the event that Adam is permanently disabled or deceased.”

As criticism mounted, and it became more clear that the IPO wasn’t going to happen, Neumann was forced to step down from his positions as CEO and head of the company’s board.

In the subsequent two years, reports emerged of a party culture at WeWork under Neumann’s leadership. In one video, a bottle of alcohol hurtled through WeWork’s corporate office and smashed Neumann’s window. Former employees have described raucous WeWork parties where boundaries between work and personal life disappeared.

The upcoming show, “WeCrashed,” will debut on Apple TV+, and follows, “the greed-filled rise and inevitable fall of WeWork, one of the world’s most valuable startups, and the narcissists whose chaotic love made it all possible.” It’s air date has yet to be announced.

A representative for Jared Leto did not respond to a request for comment as of publishing.

Got a tip? Contact Insider senior correspondent Ben Gilbert via email ([email protected]), or Twitter DM (@realbengilbert). We can keep sources anonymous. Use a non-work device to reach out. PR pitches by email only, please.