Jared Leto sent a disgusting gift to his costars to prove he'd gone 'full Joker'

@DavidAyerMovies/Twitter Jared Leto as The Joker.

There have been several stories about the “gifts” Jared Leto sent to his “Suicide Squad” costars and his behaviour on the set. But this one might be the nastiest.

While promoting the film at CinemaCon, the Oscar-winning actor told E! another example of the gifts he presented cast and crew, just as a way of getting them ready for how twisted his Joker was going to be.

“Don’t forget the anal beads and used condoms,” Leto told E! correspondent Marc Malkin, referring to the gifts.

When asked who he gave used condoms to, Leto said, “everyone.”

“I did a lot of things to create a dynamic to create an element of surprise, a spontaneity and to really break down any kind of walls that may be there,” he said of the outrageous items he gifted. “The Joker is somebody who doesn’t really respect things like personal space or boundaries.”

When Will Smith was asked about the used condoms by Malkin, Smith’s response was, “That’s when you know Jared has gone full Joker.”

We will finally see Leto as the Joker August 5, when “Suicide Squad” opens in theatres.

