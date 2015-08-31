Everyone is freaking out after Jared Leto dyed his green Joker hair pink

Kirsten Acuna

Jared Leto showed up to the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards showing off a surprising new look.

The Oscar-winning actor showed off pink hair when gracing the stage to introduce singer The Weeknd.

Jared leto pink hairMTV
Jared leto pink hair mtv vmasMTV

Before the VMAs, Leto tweeted out a sneak peek of what fans could expect.

 

Fans have been losing it.

 

 

 Why are people freaking out?

The “30 Seconds to Mars” frontrunner famously made a transformation back in March when he cut his long locks off for his role as the Joker in the upcoming “Suicide Squad” movie. He later dyed them blonde and then green. 

Here’s how he’ll look in the film:

Joker suicide squad trailerWarner Bros.

Several days ago, Leto teased that he cut off his green locks on Instagram.

Goodbye…

