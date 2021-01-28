Jared Leto says his Oscar went missing 3 years ago but he didn't even realise it was gone

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Jared Leto poses in the press room with the award for best actor in a supporting role for ‘Dallas Buyers Club’ during the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday, March 2, 2014, in Los Angeles.

Jared Leto told James Corden in a new interview that his Oscar has been missing for about three years.

Leto won an Academy Award in 2014 for his role in “Dallas Buyers Club,” but hasn’t seen the trophy.

The actor said there’s a possibility that someone might have stolen it.

Jared Leto‘s only Oscar, which he won in 2014 for his supporting role as Rayon in the film “Dallas Buyers Club,” has been missing for years and he didn’t even realise it.

“You know, I found out that it’s been missing for, like three years, and I didn’t know that,” the 49-year-old actor said during a virtual appearance on Tuesday’s episode of CBS’ “The Late Late Show With James Corden.”

“I don’t think anyone wanted to tell me,” Leto continued. “But I had moved houses in LA and then when we moved, it somehow just magically kind of disappeared.”

The “Morbius” star said that the trophy might be in his house somewhere, “but everyone’s searched for it high and low” with no results.

“I hope it’s in good hands wherever it is, but, you know, we haven’t seen it for quite some time,” Leto said.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Matthew McConaughey, Cate Blanchett, Lupita Nyong’o, and Jared Leto posing with their Academy Awards in 2014.

Leto earned the Academy Award â€” his first nomination and first win â€” for his role as a transgender woman in “Dallas Buyers Club,” which starred Oscar winner Matthew McConaughey and Jennifer Garner.

His performance also earned him a Golden Globe and a SAG Award.

During a recent interview for Variety’s “Actors on Actors” series, the actor revealed that he’s never seen a scene from “Dallas Buyers Club” because he doesn’t watch himself in his projects.

Focus Features Jared Leto in ‘Dallas Buyers Club.’

Speaking to Corden, Leto recalled the happiness he felt on the evening he won the coveted Oscar.

“I remember the night that I got it, I passed it around to so many people,” he said.

“I didn’t see it half the night,” Leto added, explaining that it got “beat up and scratched up” for being handled by various people.

The actor also said that considering how valuable the trophy is, he thinks there’s a strong possibility that someone might have stolen it.

“It’s not the sort of thing that someone accidentally throws in the trash,” he said. “I hope someone is caring for it.”

