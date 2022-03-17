Jared Leto says he doesn’t think movie theaters would still exist without Marvel films

Jared Leto. Christopher Polk/Getty

Jared Leto told Variety that he doesn’t think movie theaters could still exist without Marvel films.

He also added there is now “less room” for non-Marvel films because of the nature of the industry.

Leto stars as Morbius in Marvel’s latest movie.

Jared Leto said he believes movie theaters would potentially cease to exist if not for the success of Marvel superhero films.

Leto — who stars in Marvel’s latest superhero flick “Morbius” — told Variety reporter Rebecca Rubin that he is “a bit of a snob when it comes to film,” and he is worried that the current financial structure of the film business seems to be centered around the success of Marvel films.

“If it wasn’t for Marvel films, I don’t even know if theaters would exist,” Leto told the outlet. “It doesn’t seem like there’s room for everyone, and that starts to become a little heartbreaking.”

But Leto told Variety he has “gratitude” for superhero films because “they’re keeping cinema alive.”

“I know how important that was for me as a kid escaping to the movies. That cultural experience was quite informative and impactful,” he told Variety. “I saw movies in theaters that changed my life.”

Jared Leto. Emma McIntyre/Getty

In “Morbius,” set to be released in the US on April 1, Leto plays the anti-hero Dr. Michael Morbius who is searching for a cure to save his life after being diagnosed with a rare blood disorder. In January, Sony — which co-produced the film with Marvel studios — delayed the release of “Morbius” by two months due to a surge in cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

“Morbius” isn’t the first time Leto has entered the superhero world. The 50-year-old actor played the Joker in the 2016 film “Suicide Squad” as well as Zack Snyder’s 2021 “Justice League.”

“Morbius” will also be the third film fronted by Leto to hit theaters since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Speaking about his prolific streak, Leto said: “It’s a privilege to be part of a couple of movies in a row that are supporting cinema.”

Leto isn’t the first Marvel actor to discuss their concern about the superhero-led structure of contemporary Hollywood.

Speaking with Vanity Fair earlier this year, Benedict Cumberbatch, who stars as Marvel’s Doctor Strange, said: “Unless you have a Marvel star, financing any film is very, very, very, very difficult — no matter how important the story, no matter how urgent the story, no matter how talented and awarded and appreciated the artist is.”