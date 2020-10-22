Jared Leto is reportedly reprising his role as the Joker in Zack Snyder's 'Justice League'

Getty Images, Warner Bros. Jared Leto brought a very different Joker to the table in 2016’s ‘Suicide Squad.’

Jared Leto will reportedly play the Joker again.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Leto will reprise his role as the Clown Prince of Crime in Zack Snyder’s “Justice League.”

A person familiar with the matter tells Insider the report is unconfirmed, however, and based on speculation.

Zack Snyder’s “Justice League” may be taking an unexpected turn.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jared Leto will reprise his role as the Joker in the HBO Max release of the film. The magazine says Leto has joined reshoots for Snyder’s cut of the 2017 movie that he never completed.

A person familiar with the matter told Insider, however, Leto’s role in the film is not confirmed and the report from THR is based on speculation.

Leto previously played the Joker in 2016’s “Suicide Squad,” bringing a very different take to the character as a tattooed gangster of Gotham. Critics were not kind to the updated look.

If the Joker does wind up in Snyder’s “Justice League,” it wouldn’t be unexpected. The first trailer for the new cut of the film teased the Clown Prince of Crime. A Joker card briefly flew across the screen.

Warner Bros. The card was seen flying across an apocalyptic landscape.

Snyder’s “Justice League” is set to be a four-hour film when it debuts on HBO Max next year.

Leto’s Joker did not appear in the theatrical cut of the 2017 movie, suggesting a lot of new content may be added.

In Snyder’s Batverse, Leto’s version of the Joker killed Batman’s sidekick Robin, though it was never shown on screen.

The role was most recently played by Joaquin Phoenix in 2019’s a standalone “Joker” movie, which went on to win two Oscars, including best actor. Leto previously told THR he felt “alienated and upset” after WB moved forward with the film.

Zack Snyder’s “Justice League” is scheduled to debut on HBO Max in 2021.

