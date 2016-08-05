Jared Leto says 'a lot' of Joker scenes were cut out of 'Suicide Squad'

The Joker was the biggest promotional selling point of “Suicide Squad.” The character has achieved mythic status in movies, and Jared Leto was clearly gnawing on scenery in the early trailers for the new DC Comics/Warner Bros. film.

But it turns out the final movie, which is out in theatres Thursday night, has a lot less of Leto’s Joker than was originally filmed.

As Slash Film reports, Leto told Telestar of the missing material, “Oh, there are a lot of [deleted] scenes, yeah, there are a lot of scenes that didn’t make it to the final film. And hopefully they will see the light of day … who knows?”

Director David Ayer confirmed there was cut footage which will “maybe” end up in a future Blu-ray release.

Apparently the Joker is quite nasty in the film, true to Leto’s trailer persona, according to Slashfilm, but less of the unpleasantness ended up in the final product than we could’ve had.

