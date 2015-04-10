Here's the first photo teasing Jared Leto as the Joker

Next year, Oscar winner Jared Leto will take on the role of one of the most iconic villains in the DC universe.

He’ll appear as Batman’s main foe, the Joker, in Warner Bros.’ “Suicide Squad,” about a group of DC villains working for a secret government group.

Leto will be the first actor to play the role since Heath Ledger in 2008’s “The Dark Knight.”

Fans have been waiting anxiously for the first image of Leto as the Clown Prince of Crime.

Director David Ayer (“Fury”) has been sharing photos of the film on social media. Earlier this week, he shared an image of the cast; however, Leto was nowhere to be found.

Thursday evening, Ayer shared the first image of Leto with the Joker’s iconic green hair.

That’s not all.

The image Ayer tweeted out depicts a very iconic cover from DC entertainment.

Here’s a larger version of the image:

And here’s the cover of the New York Times best-selling graphic novel, “The Killing Joke.”

“Suicide Squad” is in theatres August 5, 2016.

