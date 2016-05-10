Jared Leto explains how he 'got under people's skin' doing his Joker laugh

Every actor who has brought the Joker to the screen has had his own distinct take on the laugh.

As with everything Jared Leto has revealed about preparing for his turn as the Clown Prince of Crime in the upcoming “Suicide Squad” movie (out August 5), his laugh story is highly unusual.

“I worked on the laugh walking around the streets of New York and Toronto,” the actor said on CNBC’s “Squawk Box.” “I kinda would walk around the streets and see what laughs would get under people’s skin.”

Agitating people while playing the Joker seems to be something Leto thrived at.

Numerous “Suicide Squad” cast members have talked about the strange gifts the actor gave them and his Method acting on the set.

“You know when you hear someone laugh at a restaurant? It’s a little jarring,” Leto went on to say while on “Squawk Box.” “I tried them out. And I kind of got to a place where I would laugh and people are always turning around like, ‘Who is this creepy guy behind me?'”

Watch Leto explain it himself here:

