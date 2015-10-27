Jared Leto's Joker is barefoot and wearing tracky dacks in the first full image of the villain

We haven’t seen a new image of Jared Leto as the Joker since the “Suicide Squad” trailer was released back in July.

Now, Empire magazine has revealed a new limited edition December cover featuring our first full look of Leto in one of his Joker outfits.

It’s interesting.

Here’s the Clown Prince of Crime in all his menacing glory, barefoot, in sweatpants, and with a cane.

Fans are torn over the look.

Some love it.

Is this new Empire #SuicideSquad #Joker cover real?! Holy crap holy crap it’s so good. The coat and the cane! pic.twitter.com/ol7wlrtMjv

— Eobard Thawne (@darthtardis) October 26, 2015

You know #suicidesquad is going to be godlike when the joker rocks the cover of @empiremagazine with sweatpants on pic.twitter.com/0m5nYJY68r

— BossLogic (@Bosslogic) October 26, 2015

Others are having a tough time taking the look seriously.

took one look at the new joker outfit and almost cried laughing. sweatpants????

— jams sneepleland (@greatjeangrey) October 26, 2015

Sorry not sorry, but the new Joker outfit looks sooooo ridiculous. Did the costume department run out of ideas? #dead #sweatpants #why

— Megan Harris (@MHarrisEditor) October 26, 2015

Nothing says ‘greatest villain in comics history’ like sweatpants and bare feet. Will The Joker greet Batman with “Namaste”? #SuicideSquad

— James Shotwell (@utgjames) October 26, 2015

If you’re concerned about the sweatpants look, don’t be. This is probably a temporary look while the Joker is held in Arkham Asylum, the psychiatric hospital for all of Batman’s foes.

Comingsoon.net has more images of Leto as the Joker along with Margot Robbie as his psychiatrist Harleen Quinzel from the magazine. You can see them here.

“Suicide Squad” will be in theatres August 5, 2016.

