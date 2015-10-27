Jared Leto's Joker is barefoot and wearing tracky dacks in the first full image of the villain

Kirsten Acuna

We haven’t seen a new image of Jared Leto as the Joker since the “Suicide Squad” trailer was released back in July.

Now, Empire magazine has revealed a new limited edition December cover featuring our first full look of Leto in one of his Joker outfits. 

It’s interesting. 

Here’s the Clown Prince of Crime in all his menacing glory, barefoot, in sweatpants, and with a cane.

Joker empire magazineEmpire

Fans are torn over the look.

Some love it.

 Others are having a tough time taking the look seriously.

If you’re concerned about the sweatpants look, don’t be. This is probably a temporary look while the Joker is held in Arkham Asylum, the psychiatric hospital for all of Batman’s foes. 

Comingsoon.net has more images of Leto as the Joker along with Margot Robbie as his psychiatrist Harleen Quinzel from the magazine. You can see them here

“Suicide Squad” will be in theatres August 5, 2016.

NOW WATCH: Here’s what the ‘Suicide Squad’ stars look like in real life

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.