Jared Leto says he was once fired from his job at a movie theater for selling weed

Jared Leto on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show.’ Warner Bros. Television

Leto worked at a movie theater as a kid.

He was also selling weed there, which led to him getting fired, he told Ellen DeGeneres.

“I was an entrepreneur,” he quipped.

Jared Leto recently revealed that he had a side hustle when he was a kid, working at a movie theater.

While promoting his new movie “House of Gucci” on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” Tuesday, the Oscar winner professed his love for the cinema, even saying that he once worked at a movie theater — but that gig didn’t last long.

“I worked at a movie theater when I was a kid, and I got fired for selling weed out the back door,” Leto revealed to DeGeneres.

“I was an entrepreneur,” the actor said in his defense.

DeGeneres understood, saying that while selling popcorn he was also selling weed at the same time.

“They go well together,” Leto replied, adding, “Some say.”

Leto stars in “House of Gucci” as Paolo Gucci, the son of the head of the Gucci empire, Aldo (Al Pacino).

The movie, out in theaters Wednesday, is based on the 2001 book “The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed” by Sara Gay Forden.

In the book, the author recounts how the character played by Lady Gaga, Patrizia Reggiani, plotted the murder of her then-ex-husband, heir of the Gucci empire, Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver). Reggiani would go on to spend 18 years in jail after being convicted of the crime.

“House of Gucci” also stars Jeremy Irons and Salma Hayek.