Jared Leto's 10 best movie performances of all time, ranked

Christopher Polk/Getty Jared Leto.

Since the late 1990s, Jared Leto has built an impressive filmography taking on challenging roles.

Here we highlight his 10 best, including “Dallas Buyers Club” and his latest, “The Little Things.”

10. Mark David Chapman in “Chapter 27” (2007)

Peace Arch Entertainment Jared Leto in ‘Chapter 27.’

Leto underwent his most dramatic physical change for this role, gaining 67 pounds to play the man who killed John Lennon. In the movie, Leto tries his best to deliver a performance that makes us understand better who Chapman really was, but most didn’t go for it.

An online petition was created in opposition to the movie and Leto himself suffered from gout due to the weight gain.

9. The Joker in “Suicide Squad” (2016)

IMDb/Warner Bros. Jared Leto in ‘Suicide Squad.’

Leto puts his unique twist on the iconic DC Comics villain. His over-the-top performance got mixed reactions from fans and critics.

But to be fair, he featured in only a few scenes in “Suicide Squad,” so it’s hard to make a real judgment on his performance. We wait to see if Leto will have another shot at the role in a project where he’ll get more screen time.

Read more: Jared Leto says being labelled as a “method actor” makes him sound “really pretentious”

8. Paul Gardener in “Urban Legend” (1998)

Sony Alicia Witt and Jared Leto in ‘Urban Legend.’

Even Jared Leto couldn’t hide from the late ’90s slasher movie craze.

Here he stars alongside Joshua Jackson, Rebecca Gayheart, and Tara Reid to play the leader of a group of friends who are terrorised by urban legends that pick them off one by one.

Made early in his career, Leto builds up some nice clout thanks to this one.

7. Tobias Jacobs in “Girl, Interrupted” (1999)

Columbia Pictures Jared Leto in ‘Girl, Interrupted.’

A year after “Urban Legend,” Leto landed a sweet role playing the ex-boyfriend of Winona Ryder’s character. Toby (Leto) tries to convince Susanna (Ryder) to run away with him to Canada, but she puts her foot down and stays at the mental hospital she’s in.

The heated exchange the two have highlights Leto’s dramatic chops, if you can keep yourself from laughing at the ridiculous fake beard he has on for the role.

6. Angel Face in “Fight Club” (1999)

20th Century Fox/’Fight Club’ Jared Leto in ‘Fight Club.’

This is another small but memorable role for Leto.

In David Fincher’s classic, Leto plays one of the younger fight club members who the Narrator beats up so badly during a fight that his face becomes disfigured.

Leto would gain a much larger role in a Fincher movie three years later.

5. Steve Prefontaine in “Prefontaine” (1997)

Buena Vista Pictures Jared Leto in ‘Prefontaine.’

In his first leading man role, Leto plays American long-distance runner Steve Prefontaine, who before his untimely death at the age of 24 was one of the faces that helped launch the “running boom” in the 1970s.

It’s one of the first instances in which Leto shows he’s not just a pretty face as he perfectly captures Prefontaine’s fiery persona.

4. Albert Sparma in “The Little Things” (2021)

Nicola Goode/Warner Bros. Jared Leto in ‘The Little Things.’

Leto’s latest role is one you just can’t turn away from.

Playing a man suspected of being a serial killer, Leto just takes over the movie once he shows up thanks to his long greasy hair and a disturbing look – it doesn’t seem like he ever blinks.

3. Junior in “Panic Room” (2002)

Sony Jared Leto in ‘Panic Room.’

After his performance in “Fight Club,” Fincher gave Leto the standout villain role in his next thriller.

Leto, Forest Whitaker, and Dwight Yoakam play three burglars out to find a fortune in a house owned by Jodie Foster and a young Kristen Stewart.

Read more: Jared Leto was on a silent meditation camp in the desert for 12 days then came out to a pandemic

2. Rayon in “Dallas Buyers Club” (2013)

Focus Features/’Dallas Buyers Club’ Jared Leto in ‘Dallas Buyers Club.’

Leto earned an Oscar win for his captivating role as a trans woman with HIV who befriends the movie’s lead, Ron (played by Matthew McConaughey).

But this is not his best role ever.

1. Harry Goldfarb in “Requiem for a Dream” (2000)

Artisan Entertainment/’Requiem for a Dream’ Jared Leto in ‘Requiem For a Dream.’

Leto plays a guy from Coney Island struggling with a heroin addiction that spirals out of control leading him to lose not only his girlfriend (Jennifer Connelly), who is a fellow addict, but also his arm.

Thanks to the direction by Darren Aronofsky, Leto delivers an astounding performance that would cause his career to soar.

