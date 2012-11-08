Victims Are Finally Getting A Chance To Confront The Man Who Shot A Congresswoman

Jared Lee Loughner

It’s been nearly two years since the fatal shooting outside a Tucson, Ariz., grocery store that left six people dead, but victims are just now getting their first opportunity to confront the gunman.Jare Lee Loughner pleaded guilty this summer to 19 federal charges stemming from the shooting, which left former U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords severely wounded.



He is expected to be sentenced Thursday to life in prison without parole — but not before his victims get their say.

Giffords’ former aide Ron Barber plans to confront Loughner today, The Associated Press reported this morning.

Suzi Hileman, who was shot three times while trying to save her young neighbour, and Mavy Stoddard, who watched her husband die, also plan to speak today.

“He has to pay the consequences for what he did, and justice will be served,” Hileman told the AP.

It’s not known whether Giffords or her husband will speak today.

DON’T MISS: America’s Most Controversial Sheriff Wins Again >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.