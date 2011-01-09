Gunman Identified As Jared Lee Loughner

Update 3: Here’s a picture of someone named Jared Loughner volunteering at a Tucson Book Festival:



Photo: AZ Starnet

Update 2: From his YouTube profile is the reading list of someone who is not obviously ideological, but including Mein Kampf and the Communist Manifesto in there is indicative of someone disturbed:

I had favourite books: Animal Farm, Brave New World, The Wizard Of OZ, Aesop Fables, The Odyssey, Alice Adventures Into Wonderland, Fahrenheit 451, Peter Pan, To Kill A Mockingbird, We The Living, Phantom Toll Booth, One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest, Pulp,Through The Looking Glass, The Communist Manifesto, Siddhartha, The Old Man And The Sea, Gulliver’s Travels, Mein Kampf, The Republic, and Meno.”

Update: Fox News confirms he is Jared Loughner.

Original post: Initial reports said the name of the shooter was Jared Laughner.

But ABC says the name was Jared Lee Loughner.

Below is a video up which talks about government and currency.

Meanwhile, his apparently MySpace page has been taken down, but it looked like this:

Check out this image from one of his videos, where he says he won’t pay any debts not backed in Gold or silver:

Watch.



