Shooter Identified As Arizona Native Jared Laughner

AP and NBC are reporting that the shooter is named Jared Laughner and is an Arizona native.



Some have reported, including Fox News, that Laughner was an Afghanistan war veteran.

His age is either 21 or 22.

Apparently his name is Jared Lee Loughner. See more about him here, including the YouTube video he posted.

