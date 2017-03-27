Jared Kushner will be questioned by the Senate Intel Committee as part of its Trump-Russia probe

The Senate Intelligence Committee will question President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, as part of its investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 election and whether any collusion occurred between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin.

“Mr. Kushner has volunteered to be interviewed as part of the committee’s investigation into the Russian activities surrounding the 2016 election,” Senators Richard Burr and Mark Warner, the intel committee’s chairman and vice chairman, respectively, told the New York Times in a statement.

The questions will center around Kushner’s meeting with Russia’s ambassador to the US, Sergey Kislyak, in December at Trump Tower with Gen. Michael Flynn, according to the Times. Kushner will also be asked about a previously undisclosed meeting he had in December with the head of Russia’s state-owned Vnesheconombank, which was sanctioned by Obama after Russia annexed Crimea in 2014.

The White House did not immediately respond to request for comment, but White House spokesperson Hope Hicks confirmed Kushner’s December meetings to the Times.

Kushner’s meeting with Vnesheconombank’s chief, Sergey N. Gorkov, came at the request of Sergey Kislyak, Hicks said. Kislyak delivered the message to Kushner via Avrahm Berkowitz, an aide who Kushner sent to meet with Kislyak in his place.

Kushner is the closest person to Trump to be swept up in the Senate Intel Committee’s probe so far, but there is no evidence that he is a subject of the investigation. The news that he will be interviewed comes three days after Trump associates Roger Stone, Paul Manafort, and Carter Page sent letters to the House Intelligence Committee volunteering to be interviewed as part of the committee’s investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 election.

While Stone, Manafort, and Page — Trump’s former campaign adviser, chairman, and foreign policy adviser, respectively — all have ties to Russia, they have all denied that they helped facilitate any collusion between the Trump campaign and Moscow during the election.

