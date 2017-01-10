REPORT: Jared Kushner to join White House as senior adviser in test of nepotism laws

Drew Angerer/Getty Images Jared Kushner at the Trump International Golf Club.

Jared Kushner will reportedly join President-elect Donald Trump’s administration as a senior adviser, raising questions about whether the move violates federal nepotism guidelines.

NBC’s Peter Alexander and Axios’ Mike Allen both reported the plans for Kushner on Monday.

Federal government guidelines stipulate that employees at federal agencies are not permitted to hire family members, though Kushner’s legal representatives have argued that the White House is not a federal agency.

Kushner’s appointment also presents a number of potential conflicts of interest.

Kushner Companies has an outstanding loan under investigation from the Department of Justice from an Israeli bank. Kushner has also met with executives from a Chinese company as part of a bid to save his troubled 666 Fifth Avenue building in New York City, which has faced a number of challenges since Kushner’s purchase of the building following the 2008 financial collapse.

The New York Times reported over the weekend that Kushner hired a Washington law firm to navigate compliance with federal ethics laws, and would likely resign from his company to join the White House.

Kushner took control of his family’s real estate business in 2005 at the age of 24, after his father was jailed for tax evasion and witness tampering. He expanded the New Jersey-based business into New York, and made a number of questionable investments in media organisations.

A Trump spokesperson didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

