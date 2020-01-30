Jared Kushner says he's read 25 books about the Israel-Palestine conflict

REUTERS/Jim Bourg Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner watch as German Chancellor Angela Merkel and U.S. President Donald Trump hold a joint news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., March 17, 2017.

Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law and top White House adviser, said he’s read 25 books about the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Kushner has taken the lead on the administration’s Middle East policy despite having no background in foreign policy or real expertise in the Middle East prior to joining his father-in-law’s administration.

Kushner’s comment sparked immediate ridicule online from people who think that it’s laughable to cite a reading list as evidence of competency to negotiate Middle East relations.

Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law and top White House adviser, said during an interview with Sky News Arabia on Wednesday that he’s read 25 books about the Israel-Palestine conflict. The revelation follows the Trump administration’s unveiling of a controversial Middle East “peace plan.”

“I’ve been studying this now for three years,” Kushner said of the conflict. “I’ve read 25 books on it, I’ve spoken to every leader in the region, I’ve spoken to everyone who’s been involved in this.”

Kushner has taken the lead on the administration’s Middle East policy despite having no significant background in foreign policy or the Middle East prior to joining his father-in-law’s administration. But Kushner has close personal ties to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is a longtime friend of Kushner’s family, and to Israel.

Kushner’s comment sparked immediate reaction online from people who believe that it’s laughable to cite a reading list as evidence of qualification to negotiate the end to one of the world’s most intractable conflicts.

Foreign policy experts and others have long criticised President Donald Trump’s reliance on his family members to spearhead major government efforts across issue areas that are normally led by seasoned experts.

In 2018, Trump ordered his chief of staff to grant Kushner a top-secret security clearance, ignoring the CIA’s objections over Kushner’s business-related conflicts of interest. The president and his daughter, Ivanka, claimed Kushner was subjected to a standard process.

