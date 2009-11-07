Jared Kushner Tried to Poach Sorkin For 'Observer'

Andrew Ross Sorkin has been fielding job offers including one from Jared Kushner, New York Magazine reports.

Kushner, who married Ivanka Trump to much fanfare last month, is the young publisher of the New York Observer, and twice this past year has tried to hire the superstar business journalist away from his high-profile gig at The New York Times. But Sorkin, who will be profiled in next week’s issue of New York, declined Kushner’s offer to make him Editor-In-Chief of the publication.

The Observer has weathered a revolving door of editors since Peter Kaplan departed last spring. Tom McGeveran, who took over from Kaplan, announced his resignation last week; ex-Portfolio editor Kyle Pope is replacing him.

Says New York mag:

Yesterday, Kushner announced that he had appointed former Portfolio deputy editor Kyle Pope to run the paper, and last night, Kushner held a book party for the Observer‘s just-published anthology, The Kingdom of New York, where Sorkin and former Manhattan Press editor David Blum, another candidate, were topics of conversation. Staffers speculated that talks foundered on the issue of an ownership stake in the paper — which, given Sorkin’s unusual incentive arrangements with the Times, might very well have come up eventually. But a source close to Kushner says talks never progressed to that point.

Is Sorkin — whose new book “Too Big to Fail” is a hot seller — too big for the Times? Too good for Jared Kushner? What other morsels of awesomeness did New York magazine dig up for its forthcoming profile?

Stay tuned for more details.

