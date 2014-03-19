Hacker Who 'Sextorted' Miss Teen USA Gets 18 Months In Prison

AP Photo/Miss Universe L.P., LLLP, File In this Saturday, Aug. 10,2013 file photo, Miss California Teen USA 2013, Cassidy Wolf, is crowned Miss Teen USA 2013

Jared James Abrahams, 20, is looking at an 18-month prison term after pleading guilty to hacking into the computers of dozens of young women to secretly obtain nude images and videos in 2013, OC Weekly reports.

Abrahams secretly activated webcams and threatened to publicly release images if the girls didn’t provide him additional nude images or participate in X-rated Skype settings.

One of his victims was Miss Teen USA, Cassidy Wolf, who attended high school with Abrahams.

The OC Weekly reports,

FBI agents reported the defendant ordered a 14-year-old girl to undress on webcam, saying, “You are going to be showing every part of you!” While a 17-year-old victim who pleaded for mercy, the defendant–a computer science major–advised her, “I’ll tell you this right now! I do NOT have a heart!!!” One victim who refused to cooperate with Abrahams discovered that he’d posted nude photos of her on her public Instagram page.

In court Monday, U.S. District Court Judge James V. Selna noted that while the defendant suffers from “social anxiety and autism spectrum disorder,” the diagnosis does not forgive Abrahams’ deliberate crimes or the trauma the victims experienced.

