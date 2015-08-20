Ex-Subway spokesman Jared Fogle's wife is filing for divorce following child porn charges

Former Subway spokesman Jared Fogle is expected to plead guilty Wednesdayto possessing child pornography and travelling to pay for sex with minors.

After prosecutors announced the charges, Fogle’s wife, Kate Fogle, revealed that she is divorcing him.

The couple has two young children.

Here’s her full statement, which was provided to the media through her lawyers:

“Obviously, I am extremely shocked and disappointed by the recent developments involving Jared. I am in the process of seeking a dissolution of the marriage. My focus is exclusively on the well-being of my children. Neither I nor my family will have any further comment on the matter. I appreciate respect for my family’s privacy during this difficult time.”

Fogle, 37, is facing one count of travelling to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a minor and one count for the distribution and receipt of child pornography and conspiracy to distribute and receive child pornography.

He is accused of repeatedly travelling to New York City to engage in sex with minors, as well as possessing and distributing child pornography.

The charges, which involve 14 minors, date back to 2007. His marriage to his wife was in 2010.

