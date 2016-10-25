Jared Fogle's ex-wife is suing Subway for allegedly ignoring complaints about his sexual interest in children

The ex-wife of former Subway spokesman Jared Fogle is suing the fast-food chain, claiming that the company has known about Fogle’s sexual interest in children since 2004 but never did anything to address it.

The lawsuit, filed on behalf of Kathleen McLaughlin, claims that Subway was notified at least three times about Fogle’s “sexual interest in and activity with children” but kept featuring him in ads and never notified authorities.

“As early as 2004, Subway’s then-senior vice president of marketing received a complaint that Jared had approached a young girl at a promotional event for a Las Vegas Subway franchise for a sex act,” the lawsuit states.

Subway allegedly sent its then-senior public relations manager to ask Jared and a franchisee owner, rather than the victim, about the incident, according to the lawsuit.

“Subway did not thoroughly investigate the report and did not alert authorities as they were legally required to do,” the lawsuit states.

Subway did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Fogle was convicted and sentenced last year to nearly 16 years in prison for having sex with minors and receiving and distributing child pornography. He’s serving out his sentence at a federal penitentiary in Colorado.

He married McLaughlin in 2010 and they had two children together. McLaughlin filed for divorce last year after Fogle pleaded guilty to child pornography charges.

