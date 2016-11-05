Jared Fogle's ex-wife reveals the moment she found out he was a pedophile

The ex-wife of former Subway spokesman Jared Fogle is speaking out about what it was like to discover her husband was a pedophile.

Katie McLaughlin told CBS This Morning in a new interview that she “knew nothing about [Fogle’s] involvement” in sex crimes against minors until the FBI came knocking at the door of their home in Zionsville, Indiana — which they shared with their two young children — last year.

“That’s how I found out,” McLaughlin said. “They walked in and you’re just in shock.”

When asked whether she understood what was going on at the time, she said, “No. No, I didn’t understand any of it to be honest. I mean you just — you float out of yourself because the FBI shouldn’t be in your house.”

McLaughlin is now suing Subway, alleging that the company has known about Fogle’s sexual interest in children since 2004 but never did anything to address it.

The lawsuit says Subway was notified at least three times about Fogle’s “sexual interest in and activity with children” but kept featuring him in ads and did not notify authorities.

Fogle was convicted and sentenced last year to nearly 16 years in prison for having sex with minors and receiving and distributing child pornography. He’s serving out his sentence at a federal penitentiary in Colorado.

McLaughlin and Fogle married in 2010 and had two children together, now aged three and five years old. She filed for divorce last year after Fogle pleaded guilty to the charges against him and she now has sole custody of their children.

McLaughlin told CBS that her husband had “two lives.”

“He had two lives going on. You know, he was home with the kids and I in one life and he was out on the road in a different life, and he was able to keep those two very separate in a way that I couldn’t even fathom,” she said.

Subway has declined to comment on McLaughlin’s lawsuit.

Watch the video of McLaughlin’s interview with CBS.



