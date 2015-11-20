Jared Fogle's doctor says he became 'hypersexual' after he lost weight on the Subway diet

Jared Fogl became “hypersexual” after losing weight on a diet of Subway sandwiches, according to a psychiatrist who testified for Fogle’s defence attorneys in federal court on Thursday.

“Once he lost weight, it seemed as though in a short time he had hyper-sexuality,” forensice psychiatrist John Bradford said, according to the Indianapolis Star. “There are brain disorders that can be associated with sexual drive.”

Bradford made the remarks while testifying in Fogle’s sentencing hearing in Indianapolis, which began at 9 a.m. Friday.

Fogle, who was Subway’s pitchman for 15 years, pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of possession of child pornography and one count of travelling across state lines to have sex with a minor.

The charges carry a sentence of five to 50 years in prison, but federal prosecutors have asked for a prison term of only 12 1/2 years as part of a plea deal.

Fogle’s lawyers are asking for a five-year prison term.

Fogle lost more than 200 pounds on his Subway diet 15 years ago. When his story started getting national publicity, Subway hired him as a pitchman. Fogle is now worth an estimated $US15 million.

The sandwich chain cut ties with Fogle in July after his house was raided by the FBI in connection with the child pornography charges.

